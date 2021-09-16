Tokyo stocks lower in morning on profit-taking, rapid rise wariness

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower Thursday morning as investors locked in gains as they remained cautious about the rapid rise over the past couple of weeks that saw the key Nikkei and Topix indexes advance to a 31-year high. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 179.07 points, or 0.59 percent, from Wednesday to 30,332.64. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 10.44 points, or 0.50 percent, at 2,085.95. Decliners were led by securities house, information and communication, and real estate issues.