URGENT: Princess Mako's boyfriend to return from U.S. to ready for wedding

Kei Komuro plans to soon return to Japan from the United States to prepare for his wedding to Princess Mako, sources familiar with the situation said Thursday. The Imperial Household Agency is considering holding a joint press conference featuring the princess, a niece of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, and Komuro upon his return from the United States, where he lives. The government has said earlier that the two are looking to register their marriage in October. Their wedding was abruptly postponed following reports of a money dispute involving Komuro's mother.