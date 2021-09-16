4 Japanese firms to conduct hydrogen supply chain study in Australia

Newsfrom Japan

Liquefied hydrogen supplier Iwatani Corp. and three other Japanese firms will partner with two Australian companies to carry out a feasibility study for a green liquefied hydrogen supply chain project in the state of Queensland. Iwatani, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kansai Electric Power Co. and major trading firm Marubeni Corp. signed a memorandum of understanding with two local energy infrastructure companies -- Stanwell Corporation Ltd. and APT Management Services Pty Ltd. -- on Wednesday to conduct the feasibility study. The six parties said the Central Queensland hydrogen project calls...