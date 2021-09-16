Baseball: Arihara struggles in Rangers' 7-2 loss to Astros

Newsfrom Japan

Texas Rangers rookie Kohei Arihara equaled a career-worst when he gave up six runs in his team's 7-2 loss to the Houston Astros on Wednesday. Arihara (2-4), who was expected to miss the rest of the 2021 season after having surgery for an aneurysm in his shoulder in May, yielded six runs on eight hits, including two homers, with just one strikeout in four innings while taking the loss at Globe Life Field. The 29-year-old Japanese right-hander surrendered back-to-back homers to Jake Meyers and Marwin Gonzalez in the three-run second inning. He did not issue any walks, but struggled to command hi...