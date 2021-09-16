Tokyo stocks fall as gains locked in amid caution over 31-yr high

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Thursday as investors locked in recent gains after the key Nikkei and Topix indexes recently hit their highest levels in 31 years. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 188.37 points, or 0.62 percent, from Wednesday at 30,323.34. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 6.23 points, or 0.30 percent, lower at 2,090.16. Decliners were led by marine transportation, glass and ceramics product, and real estate issues.