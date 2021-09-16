Japan cuts Sept. economic view, recovery pace has "weakened"

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's government on Thursday downgraded its economic assessment for September, saying the recovery pace has "weakened" due to slower consumption and industrial output and a cutback in car production triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. "The Japanese economy is picking up, although the pace has weakened thanks to the severe situation caused by the novel coronavirus," the Cabinet Office said in its monthly report. Last month the report said the economy showed "further" weakness in some components. The assessment was revised downward for the first time since May, the third downgrading this ye...