CORRECTED: Google launches News Showcase in Japan, to pay fees to 40 publishers

Newsfrom Japan

Google LLC expanded its News Showcase service to Japan on Thursday, enabling users to view headlines from more than 40 Japanese newspapers and news agencies that each collect a license fee from the tech giant. Unlike news content that appears through Google searches, the service allows news organizations to curate and package their coverage on the News Showcase page or app. The service, already provided in countries in Europe and South America, features national and local Japanese newspapers including The Asahi Shimbun, The Mainichi Shimbun, The Yomiuri Shimbun, The Chunichi Shimbun and Kyodo ...