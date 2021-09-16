China raps launch of U.S.-Britain-Australia new security partnership

Newsfrom Japan

China on Thursday lambasted the launch of a new security partnership between the United States, Britain and Australia, aimed at countering the Asian power's assertiveness, for "seriously" jeopardizing regional peace and stability. As the three countries have also paved the way for Australia to obtain nuclear-powered submarines, the move has "intensified the arms race and undermined international nuclear non-proliferation efforts," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters. "The closed and exclusive small bloc would go against the trend of the times and run counter to the wi...