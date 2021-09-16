Baseball: Tajima, Sugimoto help Buffaloes snap skid

Newsfrom Japan

Lefty Daiki Tajima worked eight innings, and Yutaro Sugimoto broke a 1-1 with his Pacific League-leading 27th home run as the second-place Orix Buffaloes beat the third-place Rakuten Eagles on Thursday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Buffaloes and moved them to within 3-1/2 games of the first-place Lotte Marines. Tajima (6-7) allowed a walk and four hits while striking out six. He surrendered the lead in the first inning, and pitched out of a tight spot in the second before cruising the rest of the way. "I'd hoped to go the distance, but I was able to hang in there when thin...