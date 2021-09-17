Tokyo stocks open mixed on tech gains, caution over valuations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened mixed Friday as overnight gains on the technology-heavy U.S. Nasdaq index were offset by ongoing caution over the recent rapid advances that brought the key Nikkei and Topix indexes to 31-year highs earlier this week. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 69.79 points, or 0.23 percent, from Thursday to 30,393.13. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 1.17 points, or 0.06 percent, at 2,088.99. Gainers were led by marine transportation and air transportation issues, while iron and steel, ...