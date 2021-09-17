China seeks to join TPP free trade pact to boost Asia clout

Newsfrom Japan

China on Friday began in earnest work to advance its application to become a member of the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal, a day after filing a bid to join the pact in an attempt to increase its economic clout in the Asia-Pacific region. Chinese accession would have a significant impact on trade in the region and its bid is aimed at countering moves that the United States and other partners are pursuing to decouple from the Chinese economy. It remains uncertain, though, whether China will be allowed to join the pact. To join the deal, formally known as the Comprehensive and Progress...