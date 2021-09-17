U.S. urges caution on China's bid to join Pacific trade pact

Newsfrom Japan

The United States on Thursday suggested signatories to a Pacific free trade pact carefully assess China's application for inclusion given the apparent contradiction between the deal's high-standard trade and market access rules and the Asian power's perceived unfair practices. "We would expect that China's non-market trade practices and China's use of economic coercion against other countries would factor into" the decision on whether to approve Beijing's accession, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said in a statement. China said Thursday it filed an application to join the Comprehensive a...