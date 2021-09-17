Main events scheduled for Sept. 20-26

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Sept. 20-26: Sept. 20 (Mon) -- Respect-for-the-Aged Day, national holiday. Sept. 21 (Tues) -- Bank of Japan to hold two-day meeting of decision-making Policy Board. Sept. 22 (Wed) -- Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to hold press conference. Sept. 23 (Thurs) -- Autumnal Equinox Day, national holiday. Sept. 24 (Fri) -- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release nationwide consumer price index for August. Sept. 25 (Sat) -- No major events. Sept. 26 (Sun) -- No major events.