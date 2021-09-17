Japan household assets hit record-high as cash, stock prices rise

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese households held a record 1,992 trillion yen ($18 trillion) worth of assets at the end of June, up 6.3 percent from a year earlier, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to curb spending and stock prices gained, Bank of Japan data showed Friday. Cash and deposits rose 4.0 percent to 1,072 trillion yen, a fresh record high, partly because of summer bonus payments. Assets held in securities jumped 30.0 percent to 210 trillion yen, as progress in vaccinations fed hopes for recovery in major economies and boosted stock prices. Japan was still struggling to stem a surge in coronavirus cases...