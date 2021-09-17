FOCUS: Will fiscal consolidation be a priority for ruling party's new leader?

Newsfrom Japan

Japan looks poised to put even less emphasis on fiscal consolidation under the new leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party when the successor to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga forms a new government. Most candidates for the Sept. 29 party leadership race have pledged large-scale economic measures ahead of the start of campaigning on Friday as they bid to address the coronavirus crisis and return growth to the pandemic-hit economy. Each is playing up a bold economic package ahead of a general election that must be held by Nov. 28. The winner will replace Suga, who announced his intention t...