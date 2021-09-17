Tokyo stocks higher in morning on firm high-tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher Friday morning as prices of high-tech shares increased, tracking overnight gains on the U.S. technology-heavy Nasdaq index. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 161.77 points, or 0.53 percent, from Thursday to 30,485.11. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 6.45 points, or 0.31 percent, at 2,096.61. Gainers were led by marine transportation, pharmaceutical, and electric appliance issues.