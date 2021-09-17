Baseball: Angels' Ohtani pitching status unclear due to arm soreness

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani will miss his scheduled home start against the Oakland Athletics due to arm soreness, manager Joe Maddon said Thursday. Ohtani had been tentatively slated to start Friday's series opener but Maddon told reporters Ohtani came away with a sore arm after playing catch on Wednesday. The team will keep him off the mound while monitoring his condition. While the situation "hasn't gotten there yet" in terms of shutting Ohtani down as a pitcher, Maddon said "we just have to wait and see" if Ohtani can take the mound for the 22nd time this season. Ohtani wi...