Hoshizaki to quadruple appliance sales in Africa in 5 years

Newsfrom Japan

Major kitchen appliance producer Hoshizaki Corp. is seeking to quadruple refrigerator and freezer sales to businesses in Africa in five years, including products from its Indian subsidiary. The company, which has built sales channels in Kenya, South Africa, Uganda and Togo, hopes to boost exports to the continent on the strength of its branch in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, operated by Western Refrigeration Pvt. Ltd. in Mumbai, India. Hoshizaki, based in Toyoake, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, aims to bump up sales in Kenya and develop markets elsewhere in Africa, according to a company of...