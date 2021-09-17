Tokyo stocks end higher on strong high-tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Friday as sentiment was buoyed after high-tech shares attracted buying on a weaker yen and overnight gains on the technology-heavy Nasdaq index. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 176.71 points, or 0.58 percent, from Thursday at 30,500.05. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 10.01 points, or 0.48 percent, higher at 2,100.17. Gainers were led by service, information and communication, and electric appliance issues.