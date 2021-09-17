URGENT: Australia signals unwillingness to accept China's TPP talks

Australia signaled on Friday that it is unwilling to accept the start of negotiations on China's possible participation in an 11-country trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal unless Beijing removes retaliatory tariffs on Australian goods. Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan said in a statement on Friday that existing members want to be confident that China has a "track record of compliance" with its commitments under the World Trade Organization and existing trade agreements. He said that is among the "important matters which require ministerial engagement."
