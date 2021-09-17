URGENT: Australia signals unwillingness to accept China's TPP talks

Newsfrom Japan

Australia signaled on Friday that it is unwilling to accept the start of negotiations on China's possible participation in an 11-country trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal unless Beijing removes retaliatory tariffs on Australian goods. Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan said in a statement on Friday that existing members want to be confident that China has a "track record of compliance" with its commitments under the World Trade Organization and existing trade agreements. He said that is among the "important matters which require ministerial engagement."