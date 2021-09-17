Baseball: Swallows rookie Okugawa cuts Giants down to size

Newsfrom Japan

Rookie Yasunobu Okugawa allowed a run over seven innings, and the second-place Yakult Swallows hit three home runs in an 8-2 win over the defending Central League champion Yomiuri Giants on Friday. The win at Tokyo Dome moved the Swallows to within two games of the Hanshin Tigers, and pushed them one game ahead of the third-place Giants. Okugawa (7-3) allowed five hits and hit a batter while striking out five in a 103-pitch effort. He surrendered a run in the home half of the first on two hits and a hit batsman but avoided further damage despite having two runners on with no outs. The Swallows...