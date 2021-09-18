Automakers tuning up EVs, hybrids with game, movie sounds

Newsfrom Japan

As automakers make their shift to electrification of vehicles to meet stricter emission regulations, many have started collaborating with composers of game and film music in search of a signature tune that can replace engine sounds. Since electrified cars using motors are quieter than internal combustion engine vehicles, drivers tend to pay more attention to interior sounds of electric vehicles and gasoline-electric hybrids, automakers say. Nissan Motor Co. and a research unit of major entertainment company Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., which produces various games from the "Pac-Man" to "Mobile ...