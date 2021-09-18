Baseball: Angels' Ohtani to take mound Sunday against Athletics

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani will make his next pitching start for the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, his club said Friday. He had been tentatively slated to start Friday's series opener against Oakland at Angel Stadium but was kept off the mound after feeling soreness in his arm. The two-way superstar has continued to take his place in the batting lineup as designated hitter. At 9-2, Ohtani is one win away from recording double-digit wins and home runs in a single season, the first American or National league player to do so since Babe Ruth in 1918. The 27-year-old came into Fri...