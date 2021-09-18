Baseball: Yamamoto wins 11th straight as Buffaloes defeat Lions

Newsfrom Japan

Yoshinobu Yamamoto struck out 11 over eight innings and won his 11th-straight decision as the Pacific League's second-place Orix Buffaloes beat the Seibu Lions 4-0 on Saturday. The win pushed the Buffaloes to within 2-1/2 games of the league-leading Lotte Marines. Orix is chasing its first PL pennant since 1996, while Lotte is aiming to finish first in the regular season for the first time since 1974. Yamamoto (14-5), who won a Tokyo Olympics gold medal this summer, allowed five hits while walking one in a 119-pitch effort. Steven Moya's two-run fourth-inning double broke the ice. "I haven't b...