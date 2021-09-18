Soccer: ACL hopeful Grampus hand F Marinos damaging defeat

Newsfrom Japan

Shinnosuke Nakatani and Jakub Swierczok continued their goal-scoring form, sending Nagoya Grampus to a 2-1 home win over second-place Yokohama F Marinos in the J-League first division on Saturday. Poland's Euro 2020 member Swierczok, who grabbed a hat-trick in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Daegu FC in the Asian Champions League, doubled the lead against F Marinos at Toyota Stadium. Center-back Nakatani, who joined Swierczok on Tuesday's scoresheet, opened the scoring at Aichi Prefecture's Toyota Stadium in the 12th minute. Kenyu Sugimoto halved the deficit for F Marinos in the 72nd minute but Grampus...