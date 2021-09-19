Japan firms look to paper products to reduce plastic waste

Newsfrom Japan

A number of Japanese firms have recently turned to paper as a more environmentally friendly alternative to plastic products, from water-resistant cardboard boxes to small hangers. The move comes as the Japanese government looks to enforce a law to improve the country's plastic recycling practices and cut down on waste from April next year. This month, fishery firm Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd. became the first company to use water-resistant cardboard products developed by Nippon Paper Industries Co., replacing its standard Styrofoam containers to transport fresh fish packed with ice. The newly man...