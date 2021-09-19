Kabuki to collaborate with virtual diva in global streaming

Newsfrom Japan

A special Kabuki performance showcasing the collaboration of actor Nakamura Shido and popular virtual diva Hatsune Miku will be streamed online from Monday in 11 countries including France, the United States and India. The "Cho Kabuki" (super Kabuki) program, featuring advanced visual effect technologies, is aimed at gaining a wider audience for the traditional form of Japanese theater, operator Shochiku Co. said. The paid service will be also available in Britain, Germany, Mexico, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, the Netherlands and the Philippines through Sept. 26. Miku, Shido and other actor...