Baseball: Darvish fans 9 in strong start, but Padres fall to Cards

Newsfrom Japan

Yu Darvish threw seven scoreless innings but got no result Saturday after the St. Louis Cardinals rallied late for a 3-2 comeback win over the San Diego Padres. Darvish struck out nine and allowed just three hits and a walk before exiting the game at St. Louis' Busch Stadium with the Padres leading 2-0 on RBIs from Tommy Pham and Victor Caratini. The Japanese right-hander's hopes of a ninth win were dashed in the bottom of the eighth, with reliever Emilio Pagan (4-2) on the mound, when Tyler O'Neill followed a sacrifice fly with a go-ahead two-run home run. The quality start was a welcome turn...