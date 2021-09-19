Baseball: Marines resume march toward pennant behind Ojima shutout

Newsfrom Japan

Kazuya Ojima threw his second straight complete game victory and his first career shutout to pitch the Pacific League-leading Lotte Marines to a 4-0 win over the Nippon Ham Fighters on Saturday. The win kept the Marines 2-1/2 games ahead of the Orix Buffaloes, who also won on Sunday. Lotte is aiming to have the PL's best regular-season record for the first time since 1974. Orix's last pennant came in 1996. A day after the Fighters shut out the Marines 1-0, Ojima (8-3) responded in kind at Sapporo Dome with a four-hitter. The lefty walked one and struck out six, while former Fighter Brandon Lai...