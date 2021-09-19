Australia to mull buying, leasing existing subs from U.S., Britain

Australia will consider leasing or buying existing submarines from the United States or Britain while its own fleet of nuclear-powered subs is being built, Defense Minister Peter Dutton told local media on Sunday. His remarks came just days after Australia entered into a surprise regional security partnership with the two countries in an apparent effort to counter China's assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region, paving the way for it to obtain nuclear-powered submarines. But these will reportedly not be ready for deployment until the late 2030s. Asked on Sky News' Sunday Agenda program whethe...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News Asia