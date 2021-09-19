Australia to mull buying, leasing existing subs from U.S., Britain

Newsfrom Japan

Australia will consider leasing or buying existing submarines from the United States or Britain while its own fleet of nuclear-powered subs is being built, Defense Minister Peter Dutton told local media on Sunday. His remarks came just days after Australia entered into a surprise regional security partnership with the two countries in an apparent effort to counter China's assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region, paving the way for it to obtain nuclear-powered submarines. But these will reportedly not be ready for deployment until the late 2030s. Asked on Sky News' Sunday Agenda program whethe...