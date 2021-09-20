FOCUS: Kono win in ruling party election likely to push Tokyo stocks higher

Newsfrom Japan

While anticipation of a new government has already lifted Tokyo stocks to their highest level in 31 years, many analysts think a victory by vaccination minister and pro-reform Taro Kono in the Sept. 29 ruling party leadership election will send share prices even higher. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average has surpassed the 30,000 mark and moved at its highest level since the Japanese economy experienced an asset-inflated bubble, following Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's decision to resign amid plunging support rates. The new Liberal Democratic Party leader, to be chosen from among Kono, former ...