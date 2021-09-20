Japanese "bento" box meals to debut at Paris train station in Nov.

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese "bento" box meals called "ekiben," typically eaten on the train on long-haul trips, will make a debut at a Paris railway station in November, featuring a dish of seasoned chicken with rice. Hanazen, a time-honored company based in northeastern Japan's Akita Prefecture, said it will start selling bento meals also featuring local food items such as "udon" noodles and smoked radish pickles at the Gare de Lyon station, which is one of the biggest terminals in France with 160 million annual users. The ekiben boxes will be sold at a pop-up store at the station through April next year, as th...