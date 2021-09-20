Baseball: Ohtani unable to get 10th win as Angels lose to Athletics

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani struck out 10 over eight strong innings but could not secure his 10th win Sunday as the Los Angeles Angels fell 3-2 to the Oakland Athletics in 10 innings. Showing no sign of the arm soreness that pushed back his start by two days, the two-way sensation looked sharp as he continued bidding to become the first American or National league player since Babe Ruth in 1918 to reach double figures in both wins and home runs. Ohtani was dominant through most of his eight frames but got stuck with no decision after giving up two solo home runs -- to Yan Gomes in the third and Matt Chapman...