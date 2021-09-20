Japan firms to jointly develop human rights app for foreign workers

Newsfrom Japan

More than 200 Japanese companies and organizations, including Toyota Motor Corp. and retail giant Aeon Co., will jointly develop a smartphone app to protect the human rights of foreign workers, an official of the Japan International Cooperation Agency said Monday. The move, led by JICA, comes amid increased scrutiny by other countries over long working hours and harassment of foreign laborers in Japan. The app will allow technical trainees and other workers to consult with third-party organizations without informing their companies. SoftBank Group Corp., Seven & i Holdings Co., Ajinomoto Co., ...