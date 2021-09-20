Baseball: Ishikawa hurls 6 shutout innings as Lotte edges Nippon Ham

Newsfrom Japan

Ayumu Ishikawa tossed six shutout innings as the Pacific League-leading Lotte Marines claimed a 1-0 win over the Nippon Ham Fighters on Monday, moving 3-1/2 games clear of the Orix Buffaloes. After returning this month from his right elbow surgery in June, Ishikawa (3-2) struck out three without issuing a walk in a 92-pitch effort at Sapporo Dome. Takuma Kato scored the only run in the sixth, opening the inning with a double off Nippon Ham lefty Ryusei Kawano (2-4) and coming home on a one-out sacrifice fly by Kyota Fujiwara. "The rehab was tough, but I'm glad to have made it (before the end o...