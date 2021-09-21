Basketball: Japan men's team head coach Lamas steps down

Newsfrom Japan

Julio Lamas revealed on Twitter on Tuesday that he has left his position as head coach of the Japan men's basketball team. With the 57-year-old Argentine at the helm, Japan finished 11th at this summer's Tokyo Games, the team's first participation in the Olympic men's basketball tournament since 1976. Japan was the lowest-ranked squad from the FIBA men's rankings among the 12 teams participating and qualified as host. "After four years as the head coach of the Japanese national team, this journey has come to an end," Lamas tweeted. "It has been a wonderful experience for me, I would like to of...