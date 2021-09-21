Tokyo stocks slide in morning on China property worries

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks slid Tuesday morning, with the benchmark Nikkei briefly sinking over 2 percent, adding to an overnight global market rout on concerns that a potential default by Chinese property developer Evergrande Group could lead to a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 601.48 points, or 1.97 percent, from Friday to 29,898.57. Japanese financial markets were closed Monday for a national holiday. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 35.34 points, or 1.68 percent, at 2,064.83. Decliners were l...