Pfizer vaccine found to be safe, effective for children aged 5-11

Pfizer Inc. said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine was safe and effective for children aged between 5 and 11 following clinical trials that showed participants had a strong immune response against the virus. The U.S. pharmaceutical firm and its German vaccine development partner BioNTech SE will submit the data to U.S. and other regulatory authorities in the near future to seek approval for use. The vaccine is currently administered to people aged 12 and older in Japan and overseas. In the clinical trials, a two-dose regimen of 10 micrograms, one-third of the amount used by older people, was adminis...