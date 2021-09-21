Nipro adds Indonesia as supply base for dialysis blood tubing sets

Japanese medical device maker Nipro Corp. has added its Indonesian subsidiary to the list of suppliers of Japan-bound blood tubing sets for dialysis in order to ensure stable procurement amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Osaka-based firm said PT. Nipro Indonesia JAYA in West Java Province will join two of its manufacturing bases in Southeast Asia -- Nipro (Thailand) Corp. and Nipro Vietnam Co. -- for shipment to the Japanese market. The Indonesian unit makes and exports blood tubing sets for dialysis, syringes, arteriovenous fistula needles and other medical devices to Asia, Europe, Latin Ame...
