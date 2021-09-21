U.S. Universal Studios opens 1st theme park in China

Newsfrom Japan

Universal Studios, operated by the U.S. film giant, has opened its first theme park in China in its capital, with tensions between the world's two major powers intensifying over several issues including Beijing's alleged human rights abuses. Despite the rain, the theme park was packed at the opening on Monday with a large number of families and couples, said a person who visited during the three-day holiday through Tuesday for China's Mid-Autumn Festival. The official China Daily newspaper on Tuesday quoted Wang Tayi, general manager of Beijing International Resort Co. and owner of Universal B...