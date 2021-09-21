BOJ policy meeting begins as supply disruptions, Suga resignation loom

Newsfrom Japan

The Bank of Japan on Tuesday began a two-day policy-setting meeting to assess economic risks from an extended COVID-19 state of emergency at home and supply chain disruptions in Southeast Asia. The BOJ is widely expected to maintain its ultraloose monetary policy, a week before the ruling Liberal Democratic Party chooses its next president -- and almost certainly Japan's next prime minister as the party controls the powerful lower house. Regardless of who will succeed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, some BOJ watchers say the Japanese central bank would need to keep its accommodative policy sett...