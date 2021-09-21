Subaru eyes automated car sales for use on ordinary roads in late 2020s

Newsfrom Japan

Subaru Corp. aims to start selling vehicles equipped with an equivalent of "level-2" autonomous technology that can steer, accelerate and slow down on ordinary roads in the second half of the 2020s, company officials said Tuesday. Several automakers, including Toyota Motor Corp. and Nissan Motor Co., already offer level-2 autonomous vehicles for use on expressways, but developing such vehicles running on ordinary roads has been a challenge due to the need to respond to unexpected scenarios such as pedestrians' movements and to avoid accidents. Subaru plans to develop a next-generation system u...