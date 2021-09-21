URGENT: Nikkei ends with biggest fall in 3 months on China property fears

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Nikkei stock index ended sharply lower Tuesday with its biggest one-day point decline in three months, in a global market rout on concerns that a potential default by a giant Chinese property developer could lead to a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 660.34 points, or 2.17 percent, from Friday at 29,839.71, its lowest close since Sept. 6. Japanese financial markets were closed Monday for a national holiday. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 35.62 points, or 1.70 percent, ...