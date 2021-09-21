URGENT: Nikkei ends with biggest fall in 3 months on China property fears

Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский
Japan's Nikkei stock index ended sharply lower Tuesday with its biggest one-day point decline in three months, in a global market rout on concerns that a potential default by a giant Chinese property developer could lead to a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 660.34 points, or 2.17 percent, from Friday at 29,839.71, its lowest close since Sept. 6. Japanese financial markets were closed Monday for a national holiday. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 35.62 points, or 1.70 percent, ...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News