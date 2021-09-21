Baseball: Pirates' Tsutsugo hits homer, 2 RBIs in loss to Reds

Newsfrom Japan

Yoshitomo Tsutsugo's hot hitting put the Pittsburgh Pirates in command early before the Cincinnati Reds came back to claim a 9-5 win in their series opener on Monday. Tsutsugo ripped a solo home run in his first at-bat of the game at Cincinnati's Great American Ball Park, then followed with an RBI single to make it a 3-0 lead in the third inning. The left-handed slugger belted the home run off a 94.3 mile (152 kilometer) per hour fastball from Cincinnati starter Vladimir Gutierrez, launching it to the stands behind right. The Pirates squandered the advantage by giving up four home runs, but Ts...