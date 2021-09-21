OECD says global GDP "surpassed pre-pandemic level" but gaps remain

Newsfrom Japan

The global economy has recovered to a level seen before the coronavirus pandemic, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Tuesday, while noting unevenness among nations in the pace of recovery and a downside risk amid the spread of the Delta variant. The world's gross domestic product "has now surpassed its pre-pandemic level, but output and employment gaps remain in many countries," the OECD said in its latest interim economic outlook, which projected global GDP to grow 5.7 percent in 2021, after shrinking 3.4 percent last year. The estimated figure by the Paris-based c...