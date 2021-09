Taliban name additional members of all-male interim gov't

Newsfrom Japan

The Taliban, which swept to power in Afghanistan in mid-August, filled over a dozen more cabinet-level posts in its all-male interim government on Tuesday, local media reported. Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid was quoted by Afghan broadcaster TOLOnews as saying the additions reflect an effort to ensure inclusivity by adding "minorities" to the caretaker cabinet. Among the positions filled, Haji Nooruddin Azizi was named acting minister of commerce and Haji Mohammad Azim Sultanzada was made acting minister of public health. They also included deputy ministers of interior affairs, defense, energy a...