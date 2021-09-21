Baseball: Murakami grand slam lifts Yakult past DeNA

Newsfrom Japan

Munetaka Murakami ripped his first grand slam of the season Tuesday, his 36th homer propelling the Yakult Swallows to a 5-2 win over the DeNA BayStars in the Central League. Yakult opened the game with three straight singles off DeNA starter Yuya Sakamoto (4-5) before Murakami pulled the lefty's first-pitch breaking ball over the right-field fence at Yokohama Stadium for the decisive lead. "I was trying to get a hit from the first pitch. (The breaking ball) wasn't in my mind but I could react well, and it brought the best possible result," Murakami said. "I knew it was gone as soon as I hit it...