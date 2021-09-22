Tokyo stocks open lower as Dow falls before Fed meeting outcome

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday, tracking an overnight drop in the U.S. Dow Jones index amid a cautious mood ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the day. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 195.98 points, or 0.66 percent, from Tuesday to 29,643.73. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 14.36 points, or 0.70 percent, at 2,050.19. Decliners were led by iron and steel, nonferrous metal and wholesale trade issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 109.15-16 yen compared with...