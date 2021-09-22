Baseball: Arihara sent to Triple-A Round Rock by Rangers

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese right-hander Kohei Arihara cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Round Rock Express, the Texas Rangers said Tuesday. Arihara, who was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Sunday, could be invited to spring training as a nonroster player with the chance to compete for a spot in the starting rotation. He is expected to start against the Tacoma Rainers this weekend. Arihara is 2-4 with a 6.64 ERA in 10 starts this season. He has made three starts since returning from the injured list after having surgery in May for an aneurysm in his throwing shoulder. He gave up six runs...