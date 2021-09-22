Tokyo stocks fall in morning ahead of Fed meeting outcome

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks dropped Wednesday morning with investors cautiously waiting for the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting, although the market regained some calmness after Chinese property developer Evergrande Group said it will make a bond interest payment the following day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 174.29 points, or 0.58 percent, from Tuesday to 29,665.42. The key index briefly moved into positive territory after the Chinese real estate giant's unit said Wednesday it would make an onshore bond interest payment on Thursday. The broader Topix index of all First Secti...